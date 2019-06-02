BABAJIDE SANWO-OLU of Camelot

Let me send my heartfelt congratulations to this our new governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The contest was tough although it was almost a sole candidacy that nonetheless did not stop the usual mudslinging and tirades that come with the terrain that is politicking. In all these even for some of us on the other side we noticed your calmness, your sticking to issues and your insistence on pushing your agenda instead of joining us in the gutter.

Well, you won the war as expected and you have emerged to join a very privileged and elitist league of people who have ruled the most sophisticated state in the country. We believe that the trust the people of Lagos have in you will not be betrayed and with the support of your backers the ones who wrote the master plan, your reign should see Lagosians have the very best in life.