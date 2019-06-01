Oshiomhole: South-South APC Chairmen Fault Shuaibu, Demand Apology

• Pass vote of confidence on party’s National Chairman after emergency meeting

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Following the recent call by the Deputy National Chairman, North, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Lawal Shuaibu and others on the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole to resign, the South-south State Chairmen of the party have risen to his defence, demanding an apology from the deputy chairman.

The APC State Chairmen, who held an emergency meeting in Abuja, yesterday, to consider issues raised by the Deputy National Chairman, said they did not find anything wrong in the stewardship of the party’s National Chairman.

The chairmen who signed the resolution were Hon. Ini T. Okopido, Akwa Ibom; Hon. Amos Lalabunafa, Bayelsa; Mr. John Ochalla, Cross River; Prophet Jones Ode Erue, Delta State; Aslem U. Ojezua, Edo State; and Hon. Ojukaye Flag Amachree, Rivers State.

Senator Shuaibu had written a letter to Oshiomhole last Tuesday asking him to resign honourably for failing to administer the affairs of the party creditably.

Shuaibu also hinged his call for resignation of the chairman on what he described as his apparent lack of capacity and his alleged penchant for undermining prominent leaders of the APC, which he said was evident during the processes leading to the just concluded general election.

However, the South-south state chairmen faulted the action of the senior party official whom they said ought to be well acquainted with the provisions of the party’s constitution regarding how to channel perceived grievances.

In a resolution they jointly signed, the six South-south APC State Chairmen passed a vote of confidence on Oshiomhole.

They blamed the electoral losses suffered by the party in some states on alleged landmines created by Oshiomhole’s predecessor, whom they said was bent on destroying the party before departing.

The South-south state chairmen wondered why Senator Shuaibu was just realising the issues he raised barely few days after the NWC set up a committee to “look into petitions against highly placed party stakeholders who were glaringly involved in anti-party activities which was responsible for the loss of the number of states mentioned in his letter.”

The state chairmen further disagreed with Senator Shuaibu’s claims that the actions of the National Chairman were responsible for multiplicity of court cases bedeviling various state chapters of the party.

The South-south chairmen, who gave Senator Shuaibu 7-day ultimatum to apologise to Oshiomhole, also implored him, to “use more civilised ways of expressing whatever private grievance he has against the National Chairman instead of playing to the gallery by granting interviews.”