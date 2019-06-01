I Bear No Grudge Against Anybody, Says Ogun Governor 

Femi Ogbonnikan in Abeokuta



The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has disclosed that that he had forgiven all those who offended him before and during the electioneering campaign and noted that he bear no grudge against anybody.

Abiodun, who made this known yesterday during a thanksgiving Jumat Service held at Egba Central Mosque, Kobiti, Abeokuta, the state capital, as parts of activities marking his inauguration as the fifth democratically elected Governor of the state said, it was only God who put people on the throne.

According to him, his administration would be fair, just, equitable and respect the rule of law and added that his government would be an all-encompassing, and not a family affair.

While reeling out some of his administration’s programme of actions for the people of the state, the governor assured that good governance would be his administration’s watchword, adding that Local Governments would be empowered and granted full autonomy as stipulated in the Constitution.

“Our workers under our “good governance principle” would be paid salaries as at when due, regardless of whether the State receives allocation from Federal government or not. All salary arrears, deductions and pensions would also be paid”, he said.

On infrastructure, Governor Abiodun said during the campaign, all bad roads discovered especially in rural areas would be fixed and promised that his administration would resuscitate and rebrand Ogun State Road Maintenance Agency (OGROMA) to be in charge of road repairs, noting that this would give local contractors opportunity to supply materials, which would provide job opportunities to the youths.

While shedding light on education and healthcare delivery service, the governor promised that at least one befitting primary school and primary health care centre would be located in every ward across the state and said that the health care centres would take care of minor cases such as typhoid, malaria, high blood pressure and others.

while serious cases would be referred to specialised hospitals that would be known as “ Centres of Excellence”.

On agriculture, the Governor promised to resuscitate farm settlements that would create employment opportunities for the youths.

In his four- point lecture, the Chief Imam of Gbagura, who is also a senior lecturer at the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Aho-Iwoye, Prof. Kamarudeen Balogun, said every favour by God has a consequence and said position is nothing but service, with no bad leaders but bad advisers.

He urged the governor to be weary of sycophants, who would not tell him the truth to translate in his inaugural promises to action.

Also speaking, the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, commended the governor’s humility and prayed God to strengthen him to fulfil his promises.