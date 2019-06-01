Guber Poll: Bayelsa Voters Must Reject Cultists, Says Dickson

Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa



Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State, yesterday called on the people of the state to reject cultists and ungodly politicians aspiring to govern the state after the November 16 governorship election.

The Governor enjoined Bayelsans to ensure that politicians with the habit to use political appointments as a bait to lure the people into the destructive fold of cultism were not allowed to have access to political control in the state.

A statement by his Special Adviser, Media Relations, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, quoted the Governor as having made the comment during the monthly Praise Night for May, in Yenagoa.

The Governor called on the people to be vigilant and supportive to the party, and to await the discovery of the leader God Himself had picked to rule the state after him.

He stressed that the person anointed to lead the state was known to God and waiting to be discovered.

Governor Dickson predicted that the contest of the governorship of Bayelsa State would be characterised by a lot of trials, temptations and fierceness because of the high price of the state.

He said, “You should be vigilant and support your party and government. Pray for God’s direction. This earth has no power to give what God has not given. The leader God has anointed is there. He is waiting to be discovered.

“There will be a lot of trials, temptation because the price of Bayelsa is very high. Don’t be surprised if the conflict gets fierce. It will get hot before it gets cold. From 2012 to date, they did a lot of things, but we are still standing and counting. “With your support, no man or woman who subscribes to evil, who does not know what is good, what is godly, shall ascend the throne, no one who initiates our children to cultism will be there.

“So I continue to pray that as we get along this road, there will be a lot of trials, a lot of temptations on the way because the price is high. The price of Bayelsa is very high. So don’t be surprised because it will be fierce but I assure you it may get hot before it gets cold. it will get hot but it will get cold and we are used to it.

“No cultist will ascend the seat of Bayelsa, none who will initiate our sons or brothers and sisters before they get one patronage or appointments or the other. And that is happening in some states, but it will not be our portion in Jesus Name.”

The Governor also restated his call on the leadership of the ruling Peoples Democracy Party to give between 20 to 30 per cent of the councillorship positions as well the Rural Development Areas to women and youths. He said that the women and the youths should be encouraged with political positions as a reward for their wonderful support for the party over the years.