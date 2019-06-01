CIFIPN Begs Buhari to Sign Cyber Crimes, Forensic Bill

Udora Orizu in Abuja

THE Chartered Institute of Forensic and Investigative Professionals of Nigeria (CIFIPN), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the Bill for an act to establish the institute in no distant time.

CIFIPN Protem President, Dr. Enape Victoria Ayishetu made this call during a press briefing in Abuja on Friday following the passage of the Bill for an act to establish the institute by both the chambers of the National Assembly.

While commending the leadership of 8th National Assembly (Senate and House of Representatives) under the leadership of Senator Bukola Saraki and Honourable Yakubu Dogara for being very transparent in the process of the passage of the Bill from beginning to the end, Ayishetu also accused Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN) of urging President Buhari not to give assent to the Bill.

She said, “The Senate being credible professionals carried out their legislative function by given their seal to the Bill. After the concurrence by the Senate, APBN changed the style of her dancing suddenly to start calling on my President not to give assent to the Bill, that ICAN is already doing the same work that CIFIPN Bill is coming to do.”

“Now if I may ask, who made APBN a regulatory professional body in Nigeria?

Where have they been when Nigeria has been burning with the fire of fraud, corruption and cybercrimes that have ravaged Nigerian economy all these years and dwarfed development? Where were they when government treasury was looted by some private individuals In this country without being prosecuted? Were those fraud not aided and abated by the so called know it all Accountants,” Ayishetu queried

She stressed that the landscape for forensic and Investigative professionals around many nations of world is changing in response to the challenge of technology enabled fraud and Nigerian law appears almost silent on these phenomena.

“The resultant effect is that there is presently a dearth of forensic and investigative professionals in Nigeria to offer professional support in the mining of evidence needed for the prosecution of fraudsters.”

“Nigeria currently spends huge scarce foreign exchange to retain the services of expatriate forensic professionals to carry out assignments that are better performed by locally trained manpower. Apart from the huge revenue lost by the public and private organisations due to lack of effective anti-fraud mechanisms, this development has profound security implication on the nation and must be reversed through the signing into law the Chartered Institute Forensic and investigative Professionals of Nigeria Bill.”

“The fight against fraud corruption and cybercrimes is real and the institute is ready and prepared to assist Nigerian government towards the realization of that goal.”

“It is only corrupt persons in Nigeria that will not like the establishment of anti-fraud body like ClFlPN in Nigeria because they are comfortable in the evil act for so long while others are languishing in perpetual poverty as a result of empty treasury. All the banks that collapsed in this country were audited by accountants including Cadbury.

“There is a need for this paradigm shift in Nigeria to enable us restore Nigeria to its original glory, because it is only a mad man that will keep doing something, same way, same method year after year and expect different result.” She added.