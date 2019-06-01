Benue Assembly Recalls Seven Suspended Members

By George Okoh In Makurdi

Benue House of Assembly on Friday recalled seven members, including the former speaker and deputy speaker, suspended six months ago over misconduct.

The suspended members were recalled after serving out their suspension.

Moving a motion for the recall, the House Majority Leader, Mr Avine Agbom, disclosed that the members were suspended at plenary session on July 27 and 30, 2018 for six months.

They were Mr Terkimbi Ikyange (Ushogo/APC), Mr Benjamin Adanyi,(Makurdi South/APC), Mr Nick Eworo (Obi/APC), Mr Terhemba Chabo (Gboko West/APC), Mr James Okefe (Okpokwu/APC), Mr Adam Okloho (Adoka-Ugboju/APC) and Bem Mngutyo (Tarka/APC).

Agbom further disclosed that their suspension was extended for another three months from April 29, 2019 at the completion of the six months.

He pointed out that the suspended members had served their suspension obediently so it was imperative to lift the suspension, noting that the members were inaugurated as a team and would want to leave in the same manner.

Seconding the motion, Mr Ianna Jato (Katsina-Ala East/PDP) urged members to support the lifting of the suspension to enable them attend sittings of the house henceforth.

Ruling, the Deputy Speaker, Mr Johnson Ahubi, said that the suspension had been lifted and affected members could resume further sittings of the house.