105 Graduate with First Class in Bayero University

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano



The Vice Chancellor of the Bayero University Kano, Professor Muhammad Yahuza Bello has said 105 out of 6, 174 first degree graduates would be graduating with First Class from the University during its 35th convocation.

Professor Bello said the number was made up of 6, 174 first degree graduates, 107 PhD graduates, 2, 269 Masters Degree graduates and 1, 039 post graduate diploma degree graduates.

The convocation is scheduled to hold between 10 and 15 of June 2019 at the University convocation arena.

Bello told reporters in his office on Friday that a total of 9, 571 graduates would partake in the convocation ceremony.

The Vice Chancellor added that there was 11 per cent increase compared to the number of students that graduated last year which was put at 8, 634.

According to him, a blind undergraduate of the department of Special Education, Abdullahi Umar Abdullahi was graduating with a Second Class Upper, while the University had spent N17 million for awarding scholarship to indigent students.

He said BUK also lowered UMTE cut-off marks from 180 to 150 for the blind so as to encourage them to embrace tertiary education.

He also stated that, "the university Senate and Governing Council had decided to honour four individuals during this year's Convocation ceremony. Emeritus Professorship would be conferred on Professor Abdulkadir Damgambo who retired from the services of the University in 2010 (after serving meritoriously for 37 years), but who had continued to serve the University through teaching, research and supervision of postgraduate students."

He further stated that Honourary Degrees would also be conferred on Senator Bello Hayatu Gwarzo, Mr. Tony Onyemaechi Elumelu and Dr. Folake Solanke (SAN) for their outstanding performance in their various fields of endearvour, as well as service to humanity.

He said the Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Prof. Suleiman Elias Bogoro was billed to inaugurate a number of new projects in the old and new campuses of the University on Friday, June 14.

Also on 14 June, the convocation lecture entitled “Revitalising University Education in Nigeria: The Triple Helix Model,” would be delivered by the Executive Secretary of the National University Commission (NUC) who happened to be the immediate-past Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed.

Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd), is expected to chair the lecture presentation.

Prof. Yahuza, however, noted that, “Bayero University has also continued to attract funding and support from non-governmental organisations from Nigeria and beyond.”