Lineker’s Plaudits for Iwobi after Historic Goal against Chelsea

EUROPA LEAGUE FINAL

England legend Gary Lineker had nothing but praise for Alex Iwobi after he netted the pick of the goals in Arsenal’s 4-1 loss to Chelsea in the final of the Europa League on Wednesday night.

The Nigeria international was one of the few bright sparks as the Gunners threw away another chance to qualify for the Champions League, and several fans questioned the decision to name him on the bench, especially as German playmaker Mesut Ozil struggled during the game.

Iwobi’s goal was a real collector’s item, scoring with a right-footed rocket from outside the area after Chelsea failed to clear their lines in the 69th minute.

Writing on social media, 1986 World Cup Golden Boot winner, Lineker said: ”That is one hell of a goal from Iwobi. We’ve seen some bonkers games in Europe this season. Not again, surely.”

It was a historic goal as Iwobi became the first Nigerian player to score in the final of a European club competition, a feat the likes of Nwankwo Kanu, Finidi George, Taribo West, Chidi Odiah, Dickson Etuhu, Jonathan Akpoborie, Yakubu Aiyegbeni and Stephen Keshi failed to accomplish.

Iwobi is the first substitute to score in a Europa League final since Jônatas for Espanyol in 2007.

Allnigeriasoccer.com presents the views of some of the media after the match at the Olympic Stadium, Baku.

The Daily Express wrote glowingly on the contributions of the Nigerian despite coming off the bench.

“SUB: Alex Iwobi (on for Torreira, 67 mins) – 7.”

“Announced d his arrival with a stunning volley to give Arsenal hope and played with good intent.”

The London Evening Standard also rated the Nigerian highly despite coming off the bench in the second half and it was a 7/10 albeit there was no text written for all the players in action on Wednesday.

“For www.90mins.com rated the Nigerian a 6 out of 10.”

There has been widespread rumours that the winger could welcome new additions in his position next season which hampers his chances of regular football.