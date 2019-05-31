Insecurity: Buratai Charges Officers to Ehance Skills

Rebecca Ejifoma

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Burutai, has urged officers nationwide to grab the opportunity of the ongoing workshop on enhancing their skills to enable them tackle the daily security challenges in the country.

The COAS said this at the five-day workshop themed ‘Enhanced Leadership: Prerequisite for the Nigerian Army Transformation to Meet Contemporary Challenges’, at the 81 Division Officer’s Mess Victoria Island, Lagos.

“This workshop is highly necessary in line with our provisions day in and day out to refresh our minds on the security challenges and find solutions,” he said.

Buratai, who was represented by the Corp Commander Signals, Major-General Mohammed Mohammed said the workshop was apt in this time of security challenges like kidnapping, smuggling and pipeline vandalism amongst others.

Therefore, speaking on the theme for the year, the COAS added, “The trace of this theme indicates the importance the NA attaches to leadership. It, therefore, requires a lot of your resort the command is giving to you. Leadership is entrusted indirectly”.

He further said the workshop was for army officers to learn how to apply their leadership skills in their various units.

Speaking also, the General Officer Commanding, 81 Division, Major General Sanni Yusuf, said the training was necessary for operational and administrative competence.

He added: “This will help officers effectively tackle dynamic situations and myriad of challenges facing their respective areas of responsibilities.”

In line with the COAS’ vision, the GOC said the training is to enhance their professional responsiveness in the discharge of the constitutional roles in consonance with the COAS vision.

Other aims of the workshop, according to him, was to broaden the horizons of participants, particularly those involved in internal security operations.

He further urged the officers to take advantage of the opportunity and gain as much knowledge as possible from this rare opportunity from the resource persons’ wealth of knowledge and experience.

He however lauded the COAS for his untiring support to the division in general and for choosing Headquarters 81 Division to handle the workshop and approving the necessary logistic support.