Honeywell Restates Commitment to CSR, Donates to Orphanages

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility programmes, Honeywell Flour Mills Plc, foremost producer of wheat based products, has restated its commitment to positively impact on humanity by giving back to the society through effectual CSR activities.

While donating products to orphanage homes as part of its CSR programmes, Honeywell Managing Director, Mr. Lanre Jaiyeola, noted that Honeywell Flour Mills will continue to support good cause in the society especially those that have direct impact on human development.

He said this during a visit to some orphanage homes in Lagos and Ogun States where the company donated its products.

Jaiyeola, who was was represented by the Head Innovation and Sustenance, Honeywell Group, Tomi Otudeko, further noted that Honeywell will continue to seize the opportunity to make its impact felt in the society.

He listed such opportunities to include support provided for sporting events, entrepreneurship programs, vulnerable groups, etc, adding that, “it is our own way of adding value to the people that we believe should have needs within the society, and our own way to alleviate poverty, suffering in the land”.

Among beneficiaries of latest gestures are the SOS Village, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, Little Saints Orphanage and Bethesda Home for the Blind, in Lagos. Besides products, the company also gave cash to the respective homes.

On CSR, Jaiyeola said “Every good organisation should have a corporate social responsibility on its objectives because we cannot do anything without the people we are serving. Everything is not just about buying our products; we should also be seen to be improving the welfare of the people we are serving.

“We should be giving back to the community and there are so many ways we have been doing that. In Honeywell Flour Mills Plc, we believe in giving back to the society we live in to support the less privileged and needy in our society.

“So, every year, we visit selected orphanages and homes. We also provide little support in terms of products, donations and cash because we know that people running those homes sometimes are doing quite a lot, they are taking care of abandoned and orphaned children, disabilities of different kinds. They need to be supported”.

At the orphanages visited, the founders and administrators were full of praises for Honeywell, commending it for the humanitarian gesture, while also listing their areas of needs that require further attention.

Common among their challenges include the need for more funding, renovation and building of new structures as well as more support from the government, individuals and corporate organisations.