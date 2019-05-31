Edo APC Disowns Edo Peoples Movement, Others

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied the existence of a phantom group known as Edo Peoples Movement in its ranks, noting that the existence of the alien group is not supported by the party’s constitution.

In a statement, Edo APC Publicity Secretary, Chris Azebamwan, distanced the party from the group, stressing that the supposed movement was not only antithetical to the unity and stability of the party, but it was also unknown to the party’s constitution.

According to him, “The attention of the State Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Edo State has been drawn to a publication at page IV of The Nation newspaper of Tuesday May 28, 2019 published by a group called Edo Peoples Movement purporting same to have been done on behalf of the All Progressives Congress, Edo State.

“The aspiration of every responsible political Party such as the APC is to put a government in place that will serve the interests and wellbeing of the citizens of the State such as we have in Mr. Godwin Obaseki and his team. We, therefore, direct all those behind the movement to desist from associating their nefarious activities with the APC.”

He urged members of the party to dissociate themselves from the said movement, noting that the stance is without prejudice to further steps being taken to preserve the integrity and stability of the party.

“For the avoidance of doubt and in the interest of the general public, there is no provision in the constitution of our Party for any group or movement within the Party other than the organs created by the said constitution. The formation of an alien movement within the Party is antithetical to the unity and stability of the Party, and unknown to law.”

He continued, “We, therefore, disown the said Edo Peoples Movement. The attitude and language of the publication do not conform with acceptable standards, and neither do they reflect the character of our party.”