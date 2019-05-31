EbonyLife Films Tackle Human Trafficking in Òlòtūré

Vanessa Obioha

After making blockbuster movies such as ‘The Wedding Party 1 and 2 that have shattered box-office records, EbonyLife Films latest offering Òlòtūré casts the spotlight on human trafficking, a growing menace in the society.

This time in partnership with the British Deputy High Commissioner, Laure Beaufils, the production company owned by media entrepreneur Mo’ Abudu, held a private screening recently at the IMAX Cinemas in Lekki, Lagos.

Set in Lagos, Òlòtūré is the story of a young, naïve Nigerian journalist who goes undercover to expose the shady underworld of human trafficking. Unused to this brutal environment, crawling with ruthless traders and pimps, Òlòtūré finds warmth and friendship with Blessing, Linda and Beauty, the prostitutes she lives with. However, she gets drawn into their lifestyle and finds it difficult to cope. In her quest to uncover the truth, this rookie reporter pays the ultimate price – one that takes her to the verge of no return.

Since she ventured into film production, Abudu’s company has often favoured the comedy genre. In tackling a controversial, globally-important topic like human trafficking, Abudu confessed that indeed it was a challenge, but one that needed to be taken on.

“Òlòtūré explores a world very few people know anything about and had to be dealt with in a particular way,” she said. “It’s not a documentary, but it addresses real issues most of our society doesn’t see, harnessing the talents of some of the country’s top actors and filmmakers to produce a film that is both intelligent and profound – and breaks bold new genre and stylistic ground for Nollywood. We hope that Òlòtūré will lead the charge in a bold new direction for narrative filmmaking in Nollywood, and take more Nigerian stories to the world”.

Directed by Kenneth Gyang, the movie stars Sharon Ooja, Omoni Oboli, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Omowunmi Dada, Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju, Wofai Fada, Bukola Oladipupo, Pearl Okorie, Ikechukwu Onanaku, David Jones David, Sambasa Nzeribe and Omawumi Megbele.

Òlòtūré will commence its festival run this summer, after which it will be released across cinemas in Nigeria and then to streaming platforms.