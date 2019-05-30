To Revamp PHCs, We will Build Capacity of Personnel, Says Edo Commissioner

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Commissioner for Health, Edo State, Dr David Osifo, has assured that the state government is building capacity in health, science and technology to groom personnel for its newly revamped primary healthcare centres (PHCs) under the Edo Healthcare Improvement Programme (Edo-HIP).

Osifo said this at the 23rd matriculation of the Edo State School of Health Technology, in Benin City, during which 304 students were matriculated for the 2018/2019 academic session.

Osifo said the attention given to primary healthcare and the consequent investment in revamping 20 PHCs in a pilot phase was informed by its commitment to improve the living standard of residents in the state.

According to him, “We are committed to ensuring that the yearning and aspirations of Edo people are met. It was as a result of this that the state government is providing all necessary facilities geared towards enhancing teaching and learning in the school.”

The Principal, Edo State School of Health Technology, Mr Nurudeen Aliu said the school was established in 1964 for the training of middle-level manpower for the implementation of the PHC scheme.

He said the institution started with training two cadres of health auxiliaries, but now trains eight cadres of health workers, with higher national diploma as the highest certificate awarded at the institution.

He noted that the school has accreditation for all its programmes, stating that academic excellence has been maintained over the years.

While commending the state government for its effort, he appealed for more support to increase the manpower, among other needs in the institution.