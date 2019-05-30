Seven Die in Plateau Road Accident

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

At least seven persons on Tuesday night lost their lives in a ghastly motor accident involving a truck and a Toyota Hiace bus with registration numbers – BSA 214 XA and BSA 453 XJ, respectively, at Hawan Kibo in Riyom Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State.

An eyewitness said that the fatal accident occurred at about 7.47 p.m. when the haulage vehicle heavily loaded with goods, suddenly lost control while descending the Hawan Kibo hill and rammed into a Toyota Hiace approaching from the opposite direction.

The witness said the truck was from coming from the Abuja end, while the Toyota bus was from Jos, adding that the accident left seven persons dead and another six severely injured.

The Public Education Officer of the Plateau State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr. Andrew Bala, who confirmed the accident, said preliminary investigation by the command revealed that the accident was as a result of brake failure by the truck, which lost control and rammed into the incoming bus.

Bala, who said 13 passengers were involved in the accident, consisting of 10 males and three females, added that seven died on the spot while six others who sustained injuries were taken to the nearby Salama Hospital in Kafanchan.

He disclosed that the corpses of victims have been deposited at Kafanchan General Hospital’s Mortuary in Kaduna State.

He said the timely intervention of men of the command to the scene of the accident reduced the number of casualties, warning that Hawan Kibo hill is prone to accidents, especially during the rainy season.