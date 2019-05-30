Okpekpe Race Promoter Hails Edo Govt, Sponsors

The promoter of the IAAF silver label Okpekpe International 10km Road Race, Mike Itemuagbor has said that the backing of Edo State Government and sponsors and friends of the race made last Saturday’s event the huge success it turned out to be.

Last Saturday’s race has been described as the most successful edition since the inaugural edition of the event in 2013 and Itemuagbor whose company, Pamodzi Sports Marketing organised it is delighted with the outcome of the event.

“I really want to thank His Excellency, the executive governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki for his continued support for the race. He has provided the enabling environment for us to thrive and I am happy we have not disappointed him, the Edo State people, especially the great people of the Okpekpe community,” said Itemuagbor, an indigene of the rusty community in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State.

Itemuagbor is also grateful to sponsors and friends of the race whose support he said cannot be quantified especially following the last minute withdrawal of Ecobank.

“I am delighted we have been able to attract corporate giants to partner the race. Coca-Cola came in this year while Nigerian Breweries Plc, the pioneer and largest brewing company in Nigeria joined us last year and renewed their support this year. We also had the five-star Wells Carlton Hotels & Apartments as well as Dan Oil and Petrochemicals Ltd who joined us to make this year’s race the monumental success it is.”

Itemuagbor is also grateful to the men and women who worked day and night to ensure the race got off to a perfect start and a thrilling finish.

Meanwhile, Solomon Dalung, the immediate past Minister of Sports and Youth Development has described the seventh edition of the race the best ever and hailed the organisers of the one-day road running event for lifting the image of Nigeria.

“I am very impressed with the high level of professionalism on display here. We have once again proved to the rest of the world we have the capacity to organise world-class events.

“This race has projected Nigeria’s name in positive light and I am appealing for more corporate involvement in the years ahead,” said Dalung who was one of the VIP runners on Saturday.

Bahrain Dawitt Fikadu (29:03) and Kenya’s Sheila Chelangat (52:59) won the men and women’s title respectively.