NBCC Organises 2019 Trade Mission

The Nigerian British Chambers of Commerce (NBCC) will be leading a delegation of business owners and professionals to the United Kingdom (UK), for the chamber’s annual trade mission set to hold from June 10 to 14, 2019.

The President of the NBCC, Akinola Olawore, disclosed this during a media briefing in Lagos recently.

He disclosed that the trade mission was aimed at promoting business and investment opportunities between Nigeria and the UK, whilst also offering delegates the opportunity to showcase their products and services to the UK market.

According to him, the trade mission would also give business owners access to key decision makers, increase sales and exchange ideas about developing and implementing new marketing strategies across a broad range of high growth and industry sectors.

Olawore said, “The sectors featuring in the 2019 trade mission themed: “Technology and the Future of Business,” are the likes of real estate and construction businesses, professional services, information technology, financial tech payment systems, financial services, logistics and export services, oil and gas and public relations and communications marketing.

“For over 40 years, the chamber has been a doorway for companies to achieve their international expansion goals by fostering potential partnerships as well as facilitating meetings between public and private sector stakeholders.

“Participation at the trade mission is an effective strategy for accessing new markets, increased exports and collaborative business enterprises. It is pivotal for knowledge exchange, building on existing links and most importantly to generate sales.

“The Chamber continues to priorities missions because we believe that growth in trade and investment resulting from trade missions would create jobs in both countries and would further support the Nigerian government in achieving its investment promotion strategy.”

Furthermore, Olawore also revealed that participants would attend the London tech week, where they would have the opportunity to meet the Chief Economist for Africa in the Middle East, Standard Chartered bank and the Chief Economist for PWC Nigeria and others.

“In the last three to four years we have had the trade volume between Nigeria and the UK increase between 30 per cent per cent year-on-year and we are glad to be part of this success story,” he said.

When asked about initiatives the Chamber had put in place to attract and promote business investment in the country, he disclosed that growing investment in Nigeria was a yearly mission.

“We have realised that Nigeria cannot progress based on the kind of information that is going around, so we realise it is important for businesses to meet one-on-one,” he said.