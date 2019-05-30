Former NFF Boss Explains His Interest in Kogi Governorship Race

A former President of Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), Mr. Sani Lulu Abdullahi, has said that if he becomes the next governor of Kogi State, he will deploy his experience as a Nigerian football administrator to change the state’s negative narratives.

Lulu, who spoke with THISDAY on his recent declaration to contest the November gubernatorial election in the state on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), said he plans to put in place policies and progranmmes that will improve the fortunes of the state and living standard of the people.

The former NFF boss who recalled that he met a deficit of about N300 million and left an estimated sum of N2.3 billion in the NFF coffers when he left, vowed that he would replicate similar achievements with effective management of Kogi State resources.

According to him, “My vision is to attract investment into the confluence state using our advantage as the state where the two rivers met. We need to salvage the current situation in Kogi State and we can do that by empowering our youths.

“The people believe I have the track record to take Kogi to the next level. So, I am in the race basically because of my people and the need to salvage our state from the current level of poverty and backwardness.

Noting that his campaign slogan is ‘Mr. Fix,’ Lulu said his government will pay special attention to the economy, especially in the areas of agriculture, education, tourism development, security, provision of critical infrastructures and sports development.