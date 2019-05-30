Fenerbahce to Demand N1.2bn from Chelsea if Moses Cancels Loan Deal

Fenerbahce are looking to be compensated three million euros (N1.2 billion) from Chelsea if Victor Moses joins another club in the summer transfer window.

Fotospor claims the Nigerian may be allowed to cancel the loan agreement if Chelsea return approximately three million euros, which is the loan fee they paid to the Premier League side in January.

Moses penned a 17-month loan deal with the Yellow Canaries in the winter transfer market which expires at the end of the 2019-2020 season.

In recent days, the former Nigeria international has been linked with a transfer to Inter Milan, who are set to appoint Antonio Conte as their new coach.

It is claimed that Moses has informed his inner circle that he’s planning to leave the Yellow Canaries before the start of next season.

The 28-year-old finished the 2018-2019 season with four goals in 14 league matches, his best tally in seven years.

Meanwhile, Victor Moses has described Antonio Conte as the most important manager he’s ever worked with, adding that the Italian football tactician left a mark on his career.

Prior to the arrival of the former Juventus and Italy boss at Chelsea, the right winger had spent three successive loan spells at Liverpool, Stoke City and West Ham United.

Conte revived the career of Moses by converting him into a wing-back as they won the Premier League title for the 2016-2017 season and the FA Cup the following season.

”I have played under a lot of managers and I’ve loved every single one of them. The most important one was Antonio Conte. He just came in, he changed everything,” Moses said to TRT World.

”He is an amazing man, he totally changed my game to be honest. He gave me that fighting spirit to believe in myself and to enjoy my football same time.

”And then when he came that first season, we won the league, the following season we won the FA Cup.

”It was an amazing season for me under Antonio Conte and I’ll always respect him for that, he’s an amazing man.”

The Chelsea-owned winger has been linked with a summer move to Inter Milan and was asked if he would be interested in reuniting with Conte, who is the favourite to replace Luciano Spalletti as coach of the Nerazzurri.

Moses said : ”To be honest I am here with Fenerbahce, I just want to keep on playing my football at the moment. I am happy with the club.

”As I said before I came here to play football and I’m playing the football at the moment and no one knows what the future is going to hold. I love the club.”