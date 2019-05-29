Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs Trains 40 Physically Challenged

Okon Bassey in Uyo

In order to improve on their living condition, the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs has trained 40 persons with various form of disabilities in Akwa Ibom State on skill acquisition and empowerment programme.

The beneficiaries selected from the Ikot Ekpene Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State, were trained on bead making, confectionery and entrepreneurship.

At the end of the two weeks training, the participants were presented with certificate of participation, starter pack and the sum of N300, 000 each to aid them set up their businesses.

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Usani Uguru Usani at the closing ceremony of the training programme in Ikot Ekpene local government area of the state recently, tasked the beneficiaries to make good use of the training given to them.

The minister who was represented by the Principal Officer of the Economic Empowerment Department of the Ministry, Mrs Bibiana Udoh, reminded the beneficiaries that the package was arrange to teach them how to fish rather than give them fish.

“It is my hope and desire that no sooner than we can imagine, you too will become established enough to contribute towards the training of other persons with disability in your state and beyond.

“The ministry is aware that training without support at the terminal point is an effort in futility, as part of the program, an empowerment package has been put together which is meant for you to be able to commence an enterprise of your own.

“My candid advice to you is to properly utilise the empowerment package to set up enterprises that will improve your life and that of your family even your community.

“Again, my challenge to you is to go and do something, anyhow and in anyway, do something. Practice what you learnt, contribute to the food security, build capacities in your communities through backward integration,” the minister stated.

Responding on behalf of other beneficiaries, Mr Akaniyene Isidore Akpan, thanked the minister and Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs for considering them for the training.