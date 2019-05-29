Kano Gov, Deputy Sworn in

Kano emir absent at inauguration

By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Kano State Governor Ibrahim Ganduje and his deputy, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, have been sworn in for their second term in office.

The Chief Judge of Kano State, Justice Nuraddeen Sagir Umar, administered the oath of office on the duo.

Meanwhile, the embattled Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, on Wednesday failed to attend the inauguration of Governor Ganduje.

THISDAY observed at the event that all the new emirs of Bichi, Rano, Gaya and Karaye attended the inauguration ceremony.

Speaking after his inauguration, Ganduje declared free education for the physically challenged persons from primary to tertiary level.

He also announced the introduction of free and compulsory basic and post basic education for the state indigenes, adding that tertiary education would be subsidised.

The governor revealed that his administration had spent N2.4 billion to establish ultra-modern cancer treatment centre at Muhammadu Buhari Hospital in the state.

He also expressed his commitment to zero tolerance for corruption, adding that some officials were found wanting and their cases are before the court of law.

“I have a firm belief that my second tenure would be inclusive where development will reign throughout the state. I will continue to execute infrastructural projects, especially road networks across the state,” he said.