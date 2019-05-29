FG Sanctions 15-hour Traffic Diversion from Presidential Inauguration Venue

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Presidential Inauguration Committee yesterday announced plan to divert traffic for 15 hours on some routes leading to the Eagle Square, where President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would be sworn in for a second term today.

The committee headed by Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SFG), Boss Mustapha, said the diversion would take effect from 12 midnight on Tuesday and 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to the list, the routes are National Assembly; Aso Drive by DSS Headquarters- DPO; Mpape; NITEL Junction by Ahmadu Bello Way; FCDA by Finance Headquarters; Kur Mohammed by Benue House Plaza; Gana-Transcorp Hilton Hotel; FCDA by POWA; Goodluck Ebele Jonathan expressway (Intersection into Three Arms Zone) and Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Tower.

Others are Federal Secretariat Phase III under the bridge; behind Foreign Affairs under the bridge; Bayelsa House; Water Board/Deeper Life junction.

The committee yesterday also announced dedicated car parks for the 2019 presidential inauguration.

The designated car parks are Millennium Tower car park; Old Parade Ground Area 10 Garki; Millennium car park; Court of Appeal car park, while the Eagle Square car park is for dignitaries with Gold Cards. The Supreme Court car park is for the evening event.