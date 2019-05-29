Ekiti APC Suspends Ex-federal Lawmaker for Supporting Atiku

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

For allegedly supporting the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, in the 2019 general election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended a former federal lawmaker, Hon. Bimbo Daramola, for anti-party activity.

According to a letter addressed to Daramola and jointly signed by the chairman and secretary of Ire ward II, Dipo Bejide and Adeola Sefunmi respectively, the suspension order took effect from yesterday May 28, 2019,

The party had on May 16, 2019, summoned Daramola through a letter signed by the Ward Chairman and Secretary, to grant him fair hearing on the matter.

The APC said it took the action due to the failure of the party chieftain to submit and appear before the ward executive to clear himself of the allegations.

It alleged that Daramola openly mobilised support for Atiku in the last presidential poll and that he instituted a court case against the party’s candidate, Hon. Peter Owolabi, during the National Assembly election, despite plea by the party.

The APC said: “From the tone and style of your letter dated 20 May, it is apparent that you are only interested in causing division and disunity in the party by raising mundane, rumoured and unsubstantiated allegation aimed at setting the members at each other.

“To this effect and based on your reply, we wish to put forward to you, what the wards deem as your anti-party activities.

“That on the eve of the 2019 election, you used your house to accommodate PDP thugs, those who eventually unleashed mayhem on members of our party (APC).

“That on the eve of the election, you visited the palace of the Onire of Ire where you openly canvassed for the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, whom you openly described as your mentor and benefactor.

“That from your response in your letter, you failed to address any of the above listed anti-party activities, rather you exhibited pride and arrogance and went to the extent of asking if there were party primary in the ward at the last House of Representatives election.

“In view of the above violation and based on the fact that you are not ready to submit yourself to constituted authority of the party, we wish to convey the decision of the party to suspend you indefinitely from the

party”.