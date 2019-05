You Lack Political Relevance to Comment on 2023 Presidency, Obi Tells Amaechi

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

The vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 presidential election and former Anambra State Governor, Mr. Peter Obi, has declared that the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, lacks the competence to talk about which geo-political zone that will produce the president in 2023 because he lacks political relevance in Rivers State.

Addressing journalists after the lecture/book presentation in honour of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, in Port Harcourt yesterday, Obi wondered why Amaechi who is not from South-east would want to speak for the zone.

Flanked by Senator Uche Ekwunife and Senator-elect, Sandy Onoh, the former Anambra State governor said: “Amaechi is not from the South-east; so, he cannot speak for us.

“He is not in any position to make such statements because even him that is in APC, he did not contribute anything to the success of that election.

“He did not even achieve anything in his own state. Those of us from the South-east who are from the PDP contributed to the success of our party”.

He added: “For example, PDP in my state got 95 per cent. They (APC) didn’t even get 25 per cent in Rivers State. So, he is not competent to speak on the presidency in 2023”.

On the second term inauguration of Wike, he said the Rivers State governor has performed exceptionally well, as evidenced by his numerous projects.

He said: “What is happening in Rivers State is that every area has seen very visible improvement. He has done very well.

“The lecture and book presentation elucidated the performance of the Rivers State Governor, “ Obi added.

On the growing insecurity in the country, Obi said the only way to achieve peace is for the Buhari’s administration to unite the people and tackle insecurity headlong.

“Everybody has to be involved. The president has to work with the governors and the governors should work with the local government councils. We are Nigerians. We have no other country; so, everyone must be involved,” he said.

He said that the major way to end insecurity is to create jobs for the teeming unemployed youths.

“As long as the youths remain unemployed, we have a crisis, “ he added.

He said that INEC should be independent, so that it can work without favouring any group.