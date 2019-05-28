Western Digital Extends Product Portfolio in Nigeria

A global data infrastructure leader, Western Digital Corporation, has reinforced its commitment to the Nigerian market with the introduction of a range of data storage solutions.

The firm, in a statement Tuesday, said the products are poised to expand its existing product portfolio in Nigeria and allow local consumers access a wide range of WD®- and SanDisk®-brand products.

It said the SanDisk Extreme microSDXC UHS-I card, the first 1TB card in the world; SanDisk Ultra Loop with capacities of 32GB, 64GB and 128GB; and the SanDisk Ultra Trek USB 3.0 is also available with capacities of 32GB, 64GB and 128GB and enhance overall drive capacity and performance for customers across Nigeria.

The statement said that each product was specifically tailored to address capacity needs and provide convenient on-the-go, reliable storage solutions for customers.

Western Digital’s product line, according to the statement, also includes the SanDisk mobile storage solutions portfolio, with storage devices such as the iXpand flash drive, SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive m3.0, microSD and SD cards (SanDisk Extreme and SanDisk Extreme PRO), adding that the portfolio also encompasses a wide variety of SanDisk external SSD and WD internal SSDs, including the new addition to the award-winning WD Blue solid state drive (SSD) portfolio, the WD Blue SN500 NVMe SSD.

It also explained that with such a diverse portfolio, Western Digital strives to deliver a complete experience to its Nigerian customers through its efficient aftersales services.

The statement quoted the Vice-President of Sales for EMEAI Western Digital, Nigel Edwards, while speaking on the product portfolio expansion as saying: “Western Digital creates environments for data to thrive; we help our customers capture, preserve, access and transform data. As a country with a significant percentage of digital savvy individuals, Nigeria is an important country for us.

“We aim to create value to consumers and stakeholders by providing innovative storage solutions. The introduction of an extended product portfolio is a step in the right direction – as we continue to provide improved performance and efficiency for our customers.

“We are offering new innovation to store and preserve data for today and beyond. With recent advancements in 3D NAND, our journey of innovation continues to inspire those who dare to think big about the possibilities of data.”

Corroborating Nigel, the statement quoted the Director of Marketing for EMEA Western Digital, Gerry Edwards, explaining that the new products would enhance diversification of Western Digital’s offerings in Nigeria.

According to Gerry, “We understand the magnitude of this market, which is why we have expanded our distribution channels, so that more people can have access to our products.

“Nigeria has millions of individuals who use data digitally, one way or the other – we have recognized this opportunity and provided storage solutions for their needs. We offer high-performance, high-capacity and high-quality storage solutions to fit the increasingly digital lifestyles of consumers.”

Western Digital is enabling a bigger, faster experience in its portfolio with new solutions that give consumers an excellent combination of performance and capacity so they can do more with the rich content they capture.