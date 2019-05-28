Kano Anti-graft Agency Secures Order to Arrest Sanusi’s Aides

Kano State Public Complaints And Anti Corruption Commission on Tuesday secured a court order from Chief Magistrate Court 18, presided over by Muhammad Idris to arrest and produce the Chief of Staff to the Emir of Kano, Munir Sanusi Bayero (Danburan Kano), Mujitaba Abba and Sani Muhammad Kwaru for further investigation of the alleged misappropriation of the emirate funds.

The agency has also requested for security beef up as its intensifies investigation of alleged misappropriation of the Kano State Emirate Council fund.

In a letter addressed to Kano State Police Commissioner dated May 28, 2019 and signed by the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Muhuyi Magaji Rimin Gado, the commission in the letter stated that with the power vested on it under the provision of section 38 of its establishment law 2008 as amended, it was empowered to investigate the alleged misappropriation.

It could be recalled that one Isa Bayero, a former aide to Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi II, was earlier invited by the commission over allegations of financial misappropriation of the Kano Emirate funds.

Bayero who also served as chief aide to late Emir of Kano Alhaji Ado Bayero, told reporters that, when he appeared before the investigating panel, he was presented with some documents, which he went through and requested for more time to study and return the documents.

”I was not given any specific time to report but if I am able to go through the documents (today), May 9, I will call back the following day to face the panel for further interrogation.”

Isa also said he was quizzed, and also mandated to report back with some documents, which he did not disclose to reporters.

He expressed satisfaction with the probe, adding that at the end of the day, the truth will prevail.