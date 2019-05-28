Igbo Group Endorses Gbajabiamila for Position of Speaker

Sunday Okobi and Hamid Ayodeji

The Ndigbo in Lagos State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the umbrella of South-east Heritage Foundation has declared support as well as mobilising all Igbo people in the state to support the House of Representatives Speakership ambition of Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

The Co-founder and convener of the group, Chris Ejima Johnson, who disclosed this to journalists yesterday at a press conference in Lagos, stated that the Ndigbo organisation has studied the lawmaker closely by monitoring his progression and development in the House for more than a decade, “and now we are convinced that over the years he has proven himself in the business and art of law making.”

According to Johnson, a Lagos-based lawyer, considering Gbajabiamila’s track record of robust debates, insightful and constructive arguments on the floor of the House, “he deserves the position as Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives which is why Southeast Heritage Foundation as a well-organised group representing Igbo people in APC in Lagos is doing everything its power to see the actualisation of this mandate.

“We have also extended a hand of fellowship to our fellow Igbo brothers worldwide and all the good citizens of this great country, including our Yoruba and Hausa brothers, to also join us in this noble cause in moving our beloved country to an enviable height and that can only be made possible by choosing and electing the right people to the right position they deserve.

“Gbajabiamila has proven himself as a leader and a legislator par excellence, and of great repute and stature, going by the numerous and people-oriented bills he has single-handedly sponsored and pushed forward in the House.

The convener of the foundation further explained that “we are aware of one of such bills to criminalise estimated billing system of electricity initiated by him. It has however come to our notice that some nefarious, distinguished and egocentric politicians are working tirelessly to sabotage this aspiration. We are therefore using this medium to call on all of these enemies of democracy to henceforth desist from that act of peddling lies and falsehood against the person of Hon. Gbajamila or else sooner or later they shall meet their waterloo.”

In his remark, prominent Igbo Leader in Lagos and co-convener of the group, Chief Chris Ekwilo JP, noted that their support for the lawmaker is devoid of ethnicity.