Edo Communities Pledge to Protect Sahara Energy Facilities

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Ajoki and Ajamimogha communities in Ikpoba-Okha local government of Edo State have pledged to protect the facilities and operations of Sahara Energy.

The residents said their commitment to Sahara Energy was because of the firm’s numerous corporate social responsibility projects and contribution to the development of their communities.

According to them, the communities have continued to experience a, “cordial, peaceful and beneficial relationship,” with Sahara Energy.

The residents said Sahara Energy has lived up to its responsibilities by providing social amenities for them.

Speaking during a media briefing, the spokesman and Youth Chairman of Ajoki community, Mr. Isaac Ajatiton, said they were at peace with the operations of Sahara Energy, because many of their youths have been employed.

The spokesman said what they want was development and such could only happen when there is peace between the firm and host communities.

He said Sahara Energy has helped to extend electricity to their community, provide scholarships to deserving students and facilitated the provision of medical care for the elderly.

According to him, “We are very happy with Sahara Energy operations. The company has no problem in our community. Most of the things we asked them to do have been done.”

Similarly, the spokesman for Ajamimogha and Trustee President, Bawo Otikpere said they were prepared to protect facilities of Sahara Energy and other oil firms in their community.

He said it was to show appreciation for the good work of the oil firms.

“We have received many good things from Sahara Energy. Our people are happy and we want them to do more.”

It was gathered that as part of its host community capacity development and youth empowerment projects, Sahara Energy helped to drive economic growth through the award of service contracts and supply of materials and equipment required for the company’s operations.

Sahara has over 60 running service contracts with community contractors and several other purchase orders in addition to several vocational training and capacity building initiatives.