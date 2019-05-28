APC Appoints 5-man Panel to Review Anti-party Activities in states

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has set up a 5-man committee to review the numerous petitions on anti-party activities of some members in states.

In a statement issued Monday night by its National Publicity Secretary, the party said that it had received several petitions alleging various forms of anti-party activities by some members, including those working against the party or our candidates in the just concluded elections.

The party’s Deputy National Chairman (South), Otunba Niyi Adebayo, is Chairman of the Committee.

Other members are National Vice Chairman (South-west), Mr. Bankole Oluwajana; National Legal Adviser, Babatunde Ogala; National Treasurer, Adamu Fanda, and National Disabled Leader, Misbau Lawal Didi.

The statement said that the Committee had one week to submit its report.