ZENITH BANK/IKOYI CLUB TENNIS: Kalada Kienka Leads Charge as Singles Begin Today

The Singles event of the annual Ikoyi Club Tennis Tournament sponsored by Zenith Bank Plc begins today at Ikoyi Club 1938 in Lagos.

Kalada Kienka, is expected to lead other top professionals in search of glory in the standard tournament of the singles. There are other top contenders as the competition gets tougher in both the male and female cadre.

Incidentally, Kalada’s father, Godwin Kienka, the Director of International Tennis Academy, emerged winner in one of the singles category only two years ago.

This time the ITA boss has his hands full as his son is expected to compete in the competition.

“Kalada is fit and ready but I have so much on my hands. I expect a great tournament,” Kienka said.

The team even with eight teams comprising eight players each was concluded at the weekend in the competition which started on Wednesday in Lagos.

Chairman of the Tennis section of Ikoyi Club, Abimbola Okubena, said all was set for the singles category of the competition.

“We are all set for this because we have been preparing in the past few months for the event. The scoring system and modalities are clear to the participants.

“Many of us are looking forward to the veterans and super veterans categories where club members will compete for honours,” Okubena said. The annual tournament ends on Saturday June 1.