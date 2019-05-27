Yoruba Group Gives Herdsmen Seven-day Ultimatum to Vacate South-west 

Raheem Akingbola



A socio-cultural group, Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide (YCYW), has called on the militant Fulani herdsmen in South-west to vacate the region.

The group in a communique it released after a meeting of its members at the weekend in Ile-Ife in Osun State, decried the growing insecurity in Yoruba land allegedly precipitated by militant Fulani herdsmen and members of the dreaded Islamic sect, Boko Haram.

In the communique signed by the group’s President, Oladotun Hassan, it accused militant Fulani herdsmen and Boko Haram members of killing and kidnapping people of Yoruba stock, and consequently, issued a seven-day ultimatum to the alleged perpetrators to move out of South-west states or risk reprisal attack.

The group cited what it described as the “recurrent decimal of flagrant brutal killings by the gun-wielding terrorist Fulani Herdsmen/Boko Haram, aggressive invasion and violent attacks and alleged kidnapping of innocent Yorubas and Nigerians domiciled in Yorubaland, gross violation of fundamental rights to human dignity leading to serial and merciless killings of innocent youths, rising wave of insecurity in Lagos around Ojokoro, Ibadan to Ife road, Ibadan to Ijebu Ode/Benin Ore road, Ekiti to Akure and other highways kidnappings and robberies, incessant records of brutal ritual killings to mention a few.”

According to the group, its final unanimous resolution was a seven-day quit notice to all Fulani herdsmen/Boko Haram to stay off all our territories, towns, villages and highways in all South-west states.”

YCYW berated the federal government over the controversial meeting it had with Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACABAN) and its plan to float a radio station for Fulanis.

The socio-cultural group also condemned the presidency for likening Miyetti Allah to apex socio-cultural groups, Afenifere, and Ohanaeze, describing the comparison as “an irresponsible and reckless statement from a government under democratic rule.”