Wema Expands to Ilorin

As part of its strategic expansion plan, Wema Bank Plc has launched a new branch at 155 Ibrahim Taiwo Road, Ilorin, Kwara State. The new branch, designed with innovative features for improved customer experience, would strengthen the bank’s business in Ilorin and also provide local residents and business owners with their banking needs.

The 24-hour ATM foyer is available to customers after bank hours.

“We are excited to open a new branch which will help us as a bank meet the growing demand for financial products and services by the residents of Ilorin,” the Managing Director of Wema Bank, Ademola Adebise said.

“For us, it is not about just opening branches, we are targeting communities where there are opportunities.”

With the new national status, the bank has reopened formerly closed-down branches in the North and South East. Some of the cities with reopened branches include Kano, Kaduna, Bauchi, Minna, Lokoja and Aba. The bank also plans to launch new branches in Gombe, Onitsha and other leading cities in Nigeria.

In addition to its expansion, Wema Bank is also providing financial services through digital channels such as ALAT by Wema and *945#. Through these channels, Wema Bank has been able to onboard more customers and provide easy banking services with its digital channels. The bank is also providing agency banking to meet the needs of customers all over the country.

Wema Bank remains committed to growing its network to support business owners and other Nigerians with effective retail banking services across the country.