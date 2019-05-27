NTA, HotSports Seal Deal to Bring AFCON 2019 to Nigerian Fans

HotSports Media Group, Nigeria’s foremost marketing and production company, has formalised its relationship with Africa’s largest television network, the Nigerian Television Network, as the Official Exclusive Marketers of the 32nd African Cup of Nations which kicks off in Cairo on June 21.

NTA will broadcast the matches on terrestrial television channels across Nigeria, while the Super Eagles will be among 24 teams contesting to lift the trophy on July 19 in the showpiece final game.

Other tournaments in the bouquet of the NTA/HotSports marketing partnership include the U23 Africa Cup of Nations (the 2020 Olympics soccer qualifiers that will be hosted by Egypt in November, this year), Africa Women Cup of Nations (Congo Brazzaville 2020), U20 Africa Cup of Nations in 2021 in Mauritania, the U17 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco also in 2021 and CAF SuperCup 2020.

At the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between NTA and HotSports in Abuja during the week, NTA Director General, Yakubu Ibn Mohammed assured HotSports that NTA would deploy its immense experience in the coverage and broadcast of international sports competitions to AFCON 2019 and the other tournaments in view and it is determined to deliver exciting moments for Nigerian sports fans through the partnership with HotSports.

“NTA has always been known to be the front runner when it comes to the coverage of international sporting activities. NTA has covered various World Cups and has been involved in the coverage of Olympic Games, African Cup of Nations, and age-grade competitions. This management of NTA is determined to bring back the good old days because NTA pioneered sports casting in this country and we should always be in the lead,” he stated.

Ibn Mohammed dwelled on the significance of AFCON 2019 and why corporate organisations would derive huge marketing benefits from sponsorship: “As far as the 32nd African Cup of Nation is concerned, it is significant for Nigeria because this is the first time the competition is going to feature 24 teams instead of the normal 16. Nigeria is participating for the first time in four years, so NTA feels it has a responsibility to beam the matches to the homes of Nigerians and viewing centres across the country. There will be 52 matches because of the extended number of teams, each of which will deliver the desired eyeballs for sponsors. NTA feels that Nigerians have the right to watch their national team and they have the right to watch other teams because we are very passionate about football.”

He explained that NTA won the sole right to market and broadcast AFCON 2019 on terrestrial stations from the African Union of Broadcasting (AUB), the sole owners of the rights in Africa. The national television network then sourced for “great marketing consultant who will work with us and help us market the product.”

He congratulated HotSports for demonstrating the capability to deliver the task even within the short time available.

Responding, the President/CEO of HotSports Media Group, Taye Ige said that the confidence that NTA has it his team would not be taken for granted, assuring that the partnership would deliver results that all the partners and the viewing public would be delighted about.

He said that having been in sports marketing in the last 23 years, HotSports’ primary objective in the partnership is to make AFCON 2019 and other properties within the contract outstanding for the fans.

“We went into this partnership with Africa’s largest television network to make these tournaments a very memorable viewing experience for Nigerians comparable to what they find in other networks both in and outside Nigeria,” Ige said.

He assured of several value-added ideas, including live broadcast of the Super Eagles’ activities in AFCON 2019 and opportunities for fans to win prizes. “We intend, for instance, in conjunction with NTA production department, to be on ground in Egypt, especially in Alexandra where Nigeria’s first three games will happen. I can even say first four games because definitely, we will qualify from our group. We will be there on ground giving live reports to Nigerians, pre-match, during the match and post-match at prime time. Beyond these as well, there will be opportunities for a lot of freebies to be won by Nigerians just for keeping faith with NTA and viewing the matches on NTA.”

This year’s edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt is expected to catch the attention of billions of TV viewers in the continent and across the world with HotSports bringing all the 52 matches from the group stage all through to the showpiece final to the fans in their homes, viewing centres and other relaxation sports.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have been placed in Group B to contest for two second round tickets with Guinea, Madagascar and Burundi in their quest to win the title for the fourth time.

Founded in 1996, HotSports has exciting and authoritative sports broadcasting packages that offer brand owners a vehicle to the widest sports loving audience in Nigeria.

It is the Official Media Partner as well as marketing consultants to the Nigeria Football Federation and has become reputable as a go-getting company committed to adding value to clients’ sponsorship investments.

It has provided activations for leading brands around major continental and global sports events.