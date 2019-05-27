Halogen Security Nigeria Gets Recognition

Sunday Okobi

In confirmation of its growing profile, Halogen Security Company Limited has won the 2019 Next Bulls Award by Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

The Top 25 CEOs and Next Bulls Awards held in Lagos recently, was organised by Business Day Media Group in conjunction with the NSE to recognise CEOs and companies which distinguished themselves by adding value to the investments of shareholders.

According to the security firm, in a statement made available to THISDAY, the awards ceremony, the integrated security risk management company was adjudged as an outstanding Nigerian company, “which have imbibed good corporate governance, innovations and raised the bar in service delivery.”

The Next Bulls Awards, according to the organisers, was a newly introduced award category in the yearly Top 25 CEOs Awards.

It is dedicated to celebrate companies and their CEOs for inculcating good corporate governance, innovations and raising the standards of their organisations to a point where it would be seamless if they were to be listed on the NSE today.

In the statement, the Group Managing Director of Halogen Security Company Limited, Mr. Wale Olaoye, dedicated the award to owners of the Troyka Holdings-the founders of Halogen Security Company Limited and it’s over 20,000 employees.

“This is unprecedented in the history of Halogen Security. We are most gratified to be recognised by such an authority as the Business Day Media Group and the Nigeria Stock Exchange,” he added.

Also, Halogen’s Executive Director, Mr. Bosun Sosanya, described the Next Bulls Award as “a call for us to be more efficiently than before. Our past is history; we will have to continuously re-invent the wheel of our operations to be ahead of the market in terms of quality service delivery and integrity. I commend all our operations team members and the entire Halogen Group workforce.”