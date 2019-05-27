Firm Launches New Products

Oluchi Chibuzor

The LuLu Panty Liners and Pads, personal care products have been launched for women.

Oluchi Onweagba-Orlandi, a model, who unveiled the products, said it is now available in supermarkets in the country.

Onweagba-Orlandi who disclosed this in a statement, said the products was launched following the success of LuLu Lingerie, Nigeria’s first innerwear store for wholesale distribution and retailing of multi-brand underwear, sleepwear, and intimate apparel for men, women and children.

She added that the products have triple protection against leakages to protect users from stain, adding that the pads and panty liners are comfortable because of their material composition, which limits odours.

The 1998 winner of the 1st Mnet Face of Africa, further stated: “The vision is to provide young girls and women with a partner they can trust, that understands them, a product that is made by a woman for women to keep them feeling fresh, free and confident.

“The menstrual cycle is where it all really begins for the average woman despite skin colour, income, geography, status. The product includes flexi-comfort design, super Absorbent and soft against sensitive skin make it easy for everyone.

She added: “Both Panty liners and pads are made with soft breathable cotton; the pads have wings to keep you secure and comfortable and the absorbent protect from stain with its triple action against leakages,” she stated.

“LuLu Pads and Panty Liners are more than just products that allow women to be their best selves at all times, it is about giving room to conversations surrounding femininity, building confidence, going on a journey of discovery together with young girls who are just coming into their own and also with older women who are in search of a larger purpose.