Police Arrest Soldier, Three Others over Alleged Kidnapping

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Anambra State Police Command yesterday disclosed that its operatives had a serving Nigerian soldier and three others in military uniforms for allegedly kidnapping a young man in Ekwulobia, Aguata Local Government Area.

The command identified the soldier as Lance Corporal Ojiegbe Obinna, who it claimed, was currently serving at 101 Special Forces Battalion, Nigerian Army, Maiduguri, Borno State.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed disclosed this at a session with THISDAY yesterday, noting that the victim, Uchenna Ezeonu was rescued unhurt.

He identified other two as Obasi Peter and Benjamin Nicholas, who were said to have abducted one Ezeonu of Omeke village, Ekwulobia and whisked him away to unknown destination.

THISDAY learnt that the suspects were arrested in a bush along Uyo-Eke market road by police men attached to Operation Puff Adder in conjunction with Joint Patrol teams.

Mohammed, a Superintendent of Police, said there was a distress call along Isuofia road in Aguata LGA of Anambra State on May 24 at about 11:am, that three persons in military uniforms abducted around Ekwulobia Roundabout one Ezeonu ‘m’ of Omeke village Ekwulobia and whisked him away to unknown destination.

With the distress call, Mohammed said police Operatives attached “to operation Puff Adder in conjunction with Joint Patrol teams rushed to the scene and cordoned off the entire area in search of the hoodlums along the bush path by Uyo-Eke market road.

“Consequently, three suspects in military attires who abducted the victim were rounded up and arrested inside the bush and they are Ojiegbe Obinna, Obasi Peter and Benjamin Nicholas and, Okoye Ugochukwu all in military vests

Mohammed said preliminary investigation revealed that one of the suspect L/Cpl Ojiedbe “is serving with the Nigerian Army and deployed to 101 Special Forces Battalion, Maiduguri, Borno State.”

He added that Ojiedbe has been handed over to Onitsha Military Cantonment for discreet investigation while the remaining two suspects in Military vest were discovered to be fake soldiers.

The PPRO said the case was under investigation in order to ascertain the motive of the suspects after which they would be brought to Justice.