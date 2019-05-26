Oba Saheed Elegushi Buys New Mansion for Latest Wife, Hadiza Tanko

Details of the N100m Luxury Home

First wives are won over by promises of eternal love, and second wives by vows of eternal pleasure. Handsome monarch Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi Kusenla III has taken this doctrine to heart. No sooner had he shocked the entire universe by taking another wife than he launched a mission to spoil her to the high heavens. He has been moving heaven and earth to make sure she is comfortable and never lacks for anything and the latest is the multimillion Naira mansion he gleefully bestowed to her as a wedding gift.

Those who have seen the posh home nestled in a super exclusive part of already exclusive Maitama, Abuja cannot but sigh with envy. Just from looking at exterior of the place can make one go gaga imagining the extravagance and opulence that awaits inside. It was clear that this wasn’t a place hastily picked out to score bonus points with a woman. The debonair monarch already handpicked the place months in advance, making it a surprise gift for his new beloved.

Recall that earlier in the month, Oba Saheed whom many had thought will be solely tied to the heartstrings of his first wife and mother of three daughters Olori Sekinat Aramide went to Kano to marry his second wife. The woman who is henceforth to be referred to as Olori Hadiza Tanko Elegushi is the younger sister of Salihu Tanko Yakasai, who is a Special Adviser Media to the Kano State Government.

Hadiza, rumours have it, had been the influential King’s source of love by day and comfort by night for a while before their relationship was revealed to the public. They visited choice destinations across the globe together. The fair-skinned beauty who worked in the business development section of a major oil and gas firm proved to be a fruit too sweet to discard for the impressionable monarch. Little wonder he was compelled to make her his wife number two, despite the private disapproval and protests of his first wife. Insiders allege that it took the intervention of the Ooni of Ifè Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi to settle their quarrel that threatened to turn into a public fight.