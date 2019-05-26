Flying Eagles Arrive Bielsko-Biala for USA

Nigeria’s U20 team arrived the city of Bielsko-Biala in southern Poland yesterday morning, for their second game of the FIFA U20 World Cup against the United States of America taking place tomorrow evening.

“We are here in Bielsko-Biala for business. It was great that we were able to convert the chances we had against Qatar and start our campaign on a brilliant note.

“Kudos to the boys. But the competition has just started and we must now take it one match at a time. Victory over USA will guarantee us a place in the knock-out stage and that is what will go for,” Head Coach Paul Aigbogun told thenff.com.

Goals by Maxwell Effiom, Henry Offia, Ayotomiwa Dele-Bashiru and Aliu Salawudeen earned Nigeria a comfortable win over Qatar in Tychy on Friday, and a win over USA (who lost 1-2 to Ukraine same day) on Monday would see the Flying Eagles assured of a place in the Round of 16.

Bielsko-Biala will also host the Flying Eagles’ final match of the group phase against Ukraine on Thursday. Nigeria’s delegation is staying at the Qubus Hotel in Bielsko-Biala.