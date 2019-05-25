BOBNEL to Raise N1bn for Orphanage

Bobnel Child Support Foundation plans to raise N1 billion in August to build a home to accommodate about 50 children.

This was disclosed at a meeting recently held in Maryland, Lagos, by some members of the humanitarian, non-government organisation (NGO) formed to alleviate the plight of physically challenged and the less-privileged children.

According to the Executive Director of BOBNEL, Mrs. Cornelia Udoenoh, ‘’We have been able to acquire two plots of land from a donor who preferred anonymity to build the orphanage for a proper care for the children physically, emotionally, spiritually and socially.’

Udoenoh stated that the Foundation is soliciting support from corporate bodies and individuals to make the project a reality; following the motto of the organiSation, ‘’Nothing should stop a child’s dream’’.

According to the Executive Director, the Children’s Day free eye screening exercise billed for Saint Agnes Catholic Church, Maryland, Lagos, on May 27 from 9a.m. to 2p.m. has been rescheduled for May 29 adding that one of the Health Care companies in Nigeria has been very supportive.

BOBNEL, which was birthed 20 years ago collaborates with some special schools and homes to offer feeding, medical care, educational services, Christmas party and Share-A- Smile project.

Some of the schools and homes include Modupe Cole Memorial School, Akoka, Red Cross Motherless Babies Home, Adekunle, National Orthopaedic Special School Igbobi, Little Saints Orphanage Home, Anthony Village and Heritage Home, Maryland.