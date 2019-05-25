Alabi Teaches Music Video Production at Canon-PEFTI Film Workshops

By Tosin Clegg

World-renowned camera manufacturer, Canon, has partnered with Nigeria’s foremost film school, PEFTI Film Institute, to train Nigerians on DSLR Filmmaking and Music Video Production, though three practical workshops which took place early this month.

The free workshops took place at the expansive PEFTI Campus at Ajao Estate, Lagos, and were conducted by certified Canon trainers: Andrew Emil from Egypt, Rodney Quarcoo from Ghana, and Award-winning Nigerian filmmaker, Meji Alabi, who has directed several mind-blowing Music Videos, including Fever by Wizkid & Tiwa Savage, Assurance by Davido and Right Now by Seyi Shay.

Students of PEFTI and other institutions, aspiring filmmakers, experienced industry practitioners, and camera enthusiasts, benefited from the hands-on workshops, which trained them in modern DSLR filmmaking and music video production.

The week culminated in a premiere of short films and a music video produced during the practical workshops. Participants were then awarded verified Canon-PEFTI certificates.

According to the Managing Director of PEFTI, Abiola Adenuga, “We appreciate the continued partnership between PEFTI and Canon because we are able to enlighten Nigerians about state-of-the-art equipment and software which are immensely beneficial to PEFTI students, and Nigerian entertainment industry as a whole.

Technology has simplified the film-making process; regular training and workshops like this, ensure we remain ahead.”