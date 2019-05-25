2 Die, Others Hospitalised as Lassa Fever Hits Kogi

Yekini Jimoh in Lokoja

The Kogi State Government has disclosed that four cases of Lassa fever had been recorded in the state.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Saka Haruna who was represented by Special Adviser on Health, Dr. .Ahmed Attah made this known while briefing newsmen in Lokoja. According to him, three of the reported cases were from Ibaji and One from Ijumu local government councils of the state.

Dr. Haruna said that two deaths were recorded among the positive cases. He noted that the state government took proactive measures to control the situation by provision of Personal Protective Equipment.

Also, the state government provided ribavirin tablets for prophylaxis, provision of lassa fever treatment center with a well-equipped side laboratory.

The commissioner called on the people to report all cases of fever to the nearest hospital, wash hands thoroughly after contact with a sick person.

He also said people should avoid contact with rats, block all rat hideouts, Store foodstuffs in rodent proof containers, Cook all foods thoroughly, and always wash hands thoroughly before eating.