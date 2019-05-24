Zamfara: Atiku Hails Supreme Court Judgement, Says Justice Has Prevailed

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has hailed the judgment of the Supreme Court, saying it has upheld the rule of law and done justice by declaring the PDP as winner of the gubernatorial election in Zamfara State as well as in the state House of Assembly elections.

He also congratulated the Governor-elect, Hon. Bello Matawalle and the people of Zamfara, who will finally have a government that will address the issues that have made life an ordeal in the state.

The former vice president in a statement issued Friday by his Media Aide, Paul Ibe, commended the Supreme Court Justices for putting aside the interests of the powerful and upholding the interests of Nigeria and Nigerians.

He stated: “Nothing is as pleasing to the ears of believers, as justice being served in the holy month of Ramadan. God first, Nigeria second, must be our priority as trustees of the people.”

“When justice prevails, the people rejoice, chains are broken, freedom is multiplied and society is enriched.”

Atiku expressed hope that the Supreme Court would allow Justice have full reign in other petitions that will come before it, and that good conscience, fear of God and the rule of law will prevail