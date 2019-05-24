SAA Partners RadissonBlu to Enhance Customer Experience

South African Airways (SAA) has announced that it has entered into a partnership with RadissonBlu Anchorage Hotel, Lagos, to provide exceptional travel and hospitality experience for corporate travellers in Nigeria and beyond.

At a corporate travel managers’ forum held in Lagos, both SAA and RadissonBlu management offered better travel and hospitality deals and packages for the growing corporate travellers’ community in Nigeria.

South African Airways, National Sales Manager, Kemi Leke-Bamtefa in Nigeria, advised the corporates to take advantage of all SAA corporate deals which include, ticketing discount, group corporate fares, special fare for MICE and Voyagers programme.

“SAA corporate deals allow you to save up to 15 per cent discount on flight tickets. Our Voyager programme, SAA’s award-winning loyalty reward programme accrues you benefits according to your spend, among other numerous gains.

“SAA Y-up fare is currently active, allowing passengers to book Economy Class ticket and end up flying Business Class depending on availability,” Leke-Bamtefa disclosed.

The SAA National Sales Manager used the opportunity to explain SAA new direct route between Johannesburg and Guangzhou, China and said the flight will commence on September 18, 2019 with three flights per week from Johannesburg to Guangzhou.

RadissonBlu Anchorage Hotel Lagos Director of Sales, Wellington Mpofu, said the RadissonBlu brand with five properties in Nigeria was available to complement SAA’s amazing flight experience by offering hospitable service to guests.

“With just one call to any of the RadissonBlu hotels, guests can book any of the five RadissonBlu brands in Nigeria indicating our seamless service operation,” Wellington stated.

Radisson Rewards Programme, the RadissonBlu loyalty rewards initiative covers all the RadissonBlu brands all over the world. The Radisson Blu Anchorage Lagos is currently giving 15 per cent discount on room bookings with 10,000 bonus points which will end 14 June this year.

The five RadissonBlu brands currently in Nigeria are, RadissonBlu Anchorage Victoria Island, Park Inn Hotel Victoria Island, RadissonBlu Ikeja, Park Inn Ikeja and Park Inn Abeokuta.