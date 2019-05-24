Kathryn Fasegha’s “2 Weeks in Lagos” to Screen Worldwide

Mary Nnah

After a successful premiere at the world’s largest film festival, the Cannes Film Festival on Friday, May 17, in Cannes, France, Kathryn Fasegha’s “2 Weeks in Lagos”, is set go screens in cinemas around the world.

The movie is an unusual love story set in Lagos Nigeria, featuring prominent Nollywood actors like Mawuli Gavor, Beverly Naya, Joke Silva, Jide Kosoko, Toyin Abraham, Shaffy Bello, Tina Mba and many more.

“2 Weeks in Lagos” captures the excitement and vibrancy of everyday life in Lagos and reflects the complexity of life in Lagos, a dynamic city where anything is possible in 2 Weeks.

Speaking on the movie, Fasegha expressed joy for the privilege to have her movie showcase at the Cannes Film Festival in France. “I am very excited to be at the Cannes Film Festival. For me, it’s not just about directing a movie, it is also exciting to see my movie placed at one of the biggest film platforms in the world” she said.

“The Cannes film festival is one where movies from different parts of the world are showcased to promote film making, and I am grateful to everyone who contributed to bringing this movie to life, from the cast to the crew and everyone indeed”, she added.

2 Weeks in Lagos” is a captivating, turbulent and thrilling journey into the Love affair of Ejikeme (Mawuli Gavor) and Lola (Beverly Naya). Their paths cross when Ejikeme, an investment banker comes home from the United States to invest in Nigerian businesses.

It is love at first sight for them and as they embark on a journey of discovering this new love, they must contend with the political ambitions of Ejikeme’s mother who is planning a marriage between him and the only daughter of Otunba Ayodeji, a political juggernaut who is considering Ejikeme’s father as his running mate for the Nigerian Presidency. His mother’s actions create a rift between Ejikeme and Lola that puts their families on a deadly collision course.

Director, Kathryn Fasegha, is a Canadian-based filmmaker who is known internationally for her award winning movie, “Treacherous Heart” which she directed in 2012. The movie won awards outside Africa such as Best Drama in Diaspora at the African Oscars in North Carolina, USA 2012.

She won Favorite Director African Oscars, Washington DC USA and award for the Global Woman Vision Award Calgary, in June 2012. She is also a member of the Calgary Society of Independent Filmmakers (CSIF) as well as Women in Film and Television Alberta (WIFTA).