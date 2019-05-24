Despite Supreme Court Judgement, INEC Delays Decision on Zamfara

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is yet to reach a decision on Zamfara state despite the judgment of the Supreme Court which ruled that All Progressives Congress (APC) did not hold valid party primaries as required by law and subsequently held that all the votes scored by the APC in the said elections were wasted votes.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr. Festus Okoye, in a statement Friday said that the supreme court judgement forced the commission into an emergency meeting on Friday but could not take any decision as regards the judgement.

He said that the commission will meet again Saturday to further deliberate on the matter, while final decision would be taken on Monday.

Okoye stated: “Following the Supreme Court’s judgment delivered today 24th May 2019 on the Governorship, National and State Assembly elections held in Zamfara State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) held an emergency meeting to consider the court’s decision.

“The Supreme Court ruled that the All Progressives Congress (APC) did not hold valid party primaries as required by law. It held that all the votes scored by the APC in the said elections are wasted votes and declared that the candidates of political parties with the second highest valid votes and the requisite spread should be declared as having been elected.

“The Commission will meet again tomorrow Saturday 25th May 2019 to further deliberate on the issues arising from the said judgment, while the final decision on the matter will be communicated to the public on Monday 27th May 2019.”