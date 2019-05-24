Court Revokes Former Niger Gov, Aliyu, Nasko’s Bail

Laleye Dipo in Minna

A Federal High Court sitting in Minna, Niger State capital, has revoked the bail granted former governor of the state, Dr. Babangida Aliyu and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the March 2019 governorship election, Alhaji Umar Mohammed Nasko.

Justice Aminu Aliyu who revoked the bail granted the duo also issued a bench warrant for their arrest.

Aliyus action followed the non-appearance of the Aliyu and Nasko at the resumed sitting of the court on Thursday.

Justice Yellim Bogoro had granted the duo bail in the case of N1.9 billion instituted against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (ECC) and, at the last sitting, reportedly adjourned the case to May 28.

However, following the assignment of Justice Bogoro to one of the election tribunals, Justice Aliyu was assigned the case.

The PDP had, however, expressed reservation about the action taken by the new trial judge.

The Niger State Chairman of the party, Alhaji Tanko Beji, said the new trial judge was strange to the defendants because they were never informed that the case has been transferred to another judge.

Beji said the defendants were not served any hearing notice for Thursday (yesterday), adding that “What we know is that the case is supposed to come up on the 28th of this month.”

“This is why both the defendants and their counsel and even the prosecution were not in court,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Monday next week has been fixed for the continuation of the hearing of the case.