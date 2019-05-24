Chivita Gets Recognition

A large section of consumers interviewed agreed that the Frooty Happy Hour by Chivita was creating a positive impression in the marketplace, a report has stated.

According to the report, the Frooty Happy Hour by Chivita was resonating with consumers desirous of a healthy and refreshing fruit drink.

Available in 100ml pack size, the brand offers more in terms of natural fruity benefits for a shot of refreshment to upwardly mobile consumers and is also the most affordable quality fruit drink on the market shelf.

Speaking about the product and the positive feedback from consumers, Marketing Director of CHI Limited, Mr. Probal Bhattacharya, said the response from consumers was a validation of the brand’s avowed commitment to being the leader in innovation and price strategy in the fruit beverage space.

He added that at a price point of N25, Frooty Happy Hour by Chivita was the most affordable value for money offering for a healthy refreshment drink in the market.

“We are driven relentlessly by a desire to refresh the Nigerian consumer in a way that resonates with their evolving lifestyle of healthy living and quest for great tasting refreshment.

“Frooty Happy Hour by Chivita is a result of such quest, and we are pleased that consumers love it,” he said.

Frooty Happy Hour by Chivita 100ml pouches are currently available in three exciting variants of Orange, Pineapple and Red Berries. It can be purchased at Roadside kiosks, Chi Shoppe, Departmental Stores and Neighborhood shops all across Nigeria.

It quoted Daniel Elijah, who is based in Lagos, to have said Frooty Happy Hour by Chivita was uniquely refreshing, affordable, great tasting and comes in a variant of his favourite fruit.

“Frooty Happy Hour by Chivita comes in my preferred fruity variant of Red Berries and is ideal for frequent shots of great tasting refreshment throughout the day. It is very affordable and its 100ml size ensures that I can take several packs along with me to the office to ensure optimal value addition in terms of quality refreshment from my beverage,” he added.

In the same vein, Joseph Eteng, who runs a graphic design outfit in Calabar, praised Frooty Happy Hour by Chivita for being a healthier and affordable beverage option for refreshment from the range of products available on the shelf.