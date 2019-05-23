‘US Proposed Ban on Huawei Equipment Will Stifle Telecoms Growth’

By Emma Okonji

Telecoms analysts across the globe are of the view that the planned ban on Huawei telecoms equipment in the United States (US) by President Donald Trump, will stifle telecoms growth in the US.

President Trump has issued an executive order believed to be targeted at prohibiting US companies from using any telecoms equipment manufactured by Huawei.

The US president plans to ban telecommunications firms from installing foreign-made equipment that could pose a threat to national security, White House officials had said they would step up a battle against China by effectively barring sales by Huawei, the country’s leading networking company.

Trump issued an executive order instructing the Commerce Secretary, Wilbur Ross, to ban transactions “posing an unacceptable risk” but did not single out any nation or company. The action has long been expected and is the latest salvo in the administration’s economic and security battle with China. It is also the most extreme move in the Trump administration’s fight against China’s tech sector.

The executive order was “agnostic,” White House officials said in a call with reporters, declining to single out China as the focus. “This administration will do what it takes to keep America safe and prosperous and to protect America from foreign adversaries” targeting vulnerabilities in American communications infrastructure, the White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, said in a statement.

Huawei is the unparalleled leader in 5G. We are ready and willing to engage with the US government and come up with effective measures to ensure product security. Restricting Huawei from doing business in the US will not make the US more secure or stronger; instead, this will only serve to limit the US to inferior yet more expensive alternatives, leaving the US lagging behind in 5G deployment, and eventually harming the interests of US companies and consumers. In addition, unreasonable restrictions will infringe upon Huawei’s rights and raise other serious legal issues.

According to Reuters, Huawei has made substantial contributions to the development and growth of Android around the world. As one of Android’s key global partners, we have worked closely with their open-source platform to develop an ecosystem that has benefitted both users and the industry.

It is believed that Huawei would continue to provide security updates and after sales services to all existing Huawei and Honor smartphone and tablet products covering those have been sold or still in stock globally.

“We will continue to build a safe and sustainable software ecosystem, in order to provide the best experience for all users globally,” Huawei said in a statement.