Trust Fund Sensitises Retirees

Trust Fund Pension recently in Lagos State organised an annual forum aimed at orientating working class citizens and retirees on how to better manage their finances before and after retirement.

Speaking at the event, the Business Manager, Trust Fund Pension, Billy Osazuwa, said the forum was to enlighten customers about the latest development, saying that the forum brought most of the retirees back together under one canopy.

According to him: “we organised this event to familiarize with our customers that has been exceeded their purse, how are they doing after retirement.

“When working, you are active so when you are no longer working you not active. So the essence of this is to let you come and interface with them, what are the issues.

“Besides that, there are so many people going to retirees houses and asking them to enter Annuity with them which is paid by all those insurance companies but we are not saying annuity is not good. Annuity is one of process where you can also access your fund but we are custodian, we hold their funds and manage them until they are old or dead.”

Speaking further on the issue of the new minimum wage as approved, he said the new minimum wage has not been related to the retirees of the pension industry. Hence the company’s, “Diamond savings account is designed that the PFA keep reinvesting the customers funds and must go back to the retiree account. And the PFA is allowed to charge N50 only per month on the account.”