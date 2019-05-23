Phase3 Announces Jegede as Chairman, Teniola as CEO

West Africa’s largest independent fibre optic infrastructure, connectivity solutions and telecommunications service provider, Phase3 Telecom, has reconstituted its new Board of Directors, with Mr. Stanley Jegede as Chairman and Mr. Olusola Teniola, as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Other members of the board are Stephen Bello (Non-Executive Director); Dr. Haroun Aliyu (Non-Executive Director); Mrs. Mosunmola Jegede (Non-Executive Director); Air Commodore Babatunde Adekoya (Rtd.) (Non-Executive Director); Dr Glenn Prince-Abbi (Non-Executive Director).

The newly constituted multitalented board was inaugurated at the headquarters of the company in Abuja recently.

Speaking on the new development, the Chairman, Mr. Stanley Jegede stated that “the entire Phase3 family is excited by this new chapter in the company’s history. This development can be credited to the sharp turns experienced in the company’s operations.”

He further explained that the board would be responsible for guiding the company to ensure good governance practices, proactive strategic plan direction, joint venture pursuits, robust investor relationships, effective management development as well as fostering global partnerships in addition to broadening the scope of business and government relations.

Teniola, who was for three and half years, a former Director of Engineering and Chief Operating Officer at Phase3 Telecom, has been appointed as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer. This transition, would see him drive the company’s expansion plan. As he brings a wealth of proven knowledge in engendering digital transformation; stimulating a culture of innovation; and providing the required expertise to ensure that Phase3 achieves its renewed strategic vision and goals for the future.

According to Teniola, “Phase3’s focus for the future remains to offer solutions that reflect shifting industry demographic and engenders a business model that allows the systems we adopt to thrive. Engagement with every client and stakeholder that we as Phase3 encounter must always be uniquely enriching. We will continue to work towards a digital transformation journey that is nimble, agile and responsive as well as charted to make certain that the way and manner we conduct our business and deliver our offerings, truly amplify our vision for West Africa and global pursuits.”

And under the stewardship of the board chairman, the multi-talented members of the Phase3 board are poised to guide the company towards ensuring focused direction, more accomplishments and sustainability with a governance structure that fosters creativity, high-performance and a legacy of positive local and global impact.