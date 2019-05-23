PDP Govs Urge Buhari to Declare State of Emergency on Security

Elects Dickson as new chairman

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDPGF) has expressed concern about the state of insecurity in the country and therefore called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on security matters.

The PDP governors disclosed this yesterday in a communique issued after its meeting held at Gombe State Governor’s lodge where it also elected the Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson as its new chairman.

According to a communique, the governors said, “the PDPGF is very concerned about the state of insecurity and how it affects food security as farmers are scared to go to their farms for fear of being killed or kidnapped and urges the president to declare a state of emergency on security matters.

“Following a consensus agreement, Governor Henry Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has been elected Chairman of the PDPGF to succeed,” the communique said.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, Gombe State Governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo, clarified that the presence of Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, had nothing to do with the leadership of the ninth House of Assembly.

He added, “We have also touched and discussed issues of security and we are going to conclude in the general governors’ forum and other issues but the most important thing that we have done today too is to elect the new chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum in the person of the Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, who will be running the affairs of our forum

“The meeting did not discuss who to support for the next NGF chairman. We will be meeting at the governors’ forum and a decision will be taken there.”

Governors at the meeting include; Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State; Emmanuel Odom of Akwa Ibom State; Samuel Otorm of Benue State; Ibrahim Dankwabo of Gombe State; Aminu Tambwal of Sokoto State; Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State, and Governor-elect of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha.

Apart from Saraki and Dogara; the PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus; and PDP’s vice presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, also attended the meeting.